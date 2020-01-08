Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.