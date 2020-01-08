Bangor Savings Bank Buys New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

