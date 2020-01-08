Bangor Savings Bank Has $318,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 12,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,188,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after purchasing an additional 757,188 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

