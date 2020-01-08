Bangor Savings Bank Has $347,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $13,256,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.