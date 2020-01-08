Bangor Savings Bank Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

