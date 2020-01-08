Bangor Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Illumina by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $329.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,440,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.