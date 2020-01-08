Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,868 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

CSX stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

