Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 341 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after acquiring an additional 749,531 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

