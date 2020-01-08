Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,259,501 shares of company stock worth $206,721,526 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

GOOG stock opened at $1,393.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,336.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,234.95. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,402.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.