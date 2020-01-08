Bangor Savings Bank Sells 188 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $218.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.