Bangor Savings Bank Sells 489 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

