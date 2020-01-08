Bangor Savings Bank Sells 94 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,094 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.