Bangor Savings Bank Takes $307,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.28. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

