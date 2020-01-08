Bangor Savings Bank Takes Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 486.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,599,000 after acquiring an additional 604,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 959,601 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,200 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

