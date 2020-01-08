Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,438,000 after buying an additional 363,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 918,941 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 198,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $159.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.