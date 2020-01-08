Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

