Barclays Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €123.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €123.00 ($143.02) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.19 ($145.57).

Shares of SIE opened at €116.34 ($135.28) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.59.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

