Barclays Boosts Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 220

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.10 million and a PE ratio of 28.11. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.50 ($2.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

