Barrington Research Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Market Perform

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.12 on Monday. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,938.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,900 shares of company stock worth $290,576. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

