BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

