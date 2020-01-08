Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to Hold by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

