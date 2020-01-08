Beacon Securities Comments on Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Beacon Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

XBC stock opened at C$2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.43 million.

In related news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

