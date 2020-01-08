Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €126.00 by HSBC

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €126.00 ($146.51) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEI. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.42 ($120.26).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €106.15 ($123.43) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

