Bentley Curran Sells 13,996 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 474.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.