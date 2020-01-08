Best Buy Co Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

BBY stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

