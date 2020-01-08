Beston Global Food (ASX:BFC) Trading Up 5.4%

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 235,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.10.

About Beston Global Food (ASX:BFC)

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Dairy, Seafood, Health, and Meat. The company owns dairy farms that offer milk, cheese, and other dairy related products; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafood; and produces and processes meat products.

