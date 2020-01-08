BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMU) Trading Down 0.4%

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMU) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36), approximately 450 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.37).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.80. The company has a market cap of $681,000.00 and a PE ratio of 9.96.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.