BidaskClub Downgrades Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Sell

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

