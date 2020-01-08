BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioScrip by 121.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 417,806 shares in the last quarter. Venor Capital Management LP raised its position in BioScrip by 3.4% during the second quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioScrip by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 25.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

