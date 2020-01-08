BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.77.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.