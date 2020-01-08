BitBar (BTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,632.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00023151 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $85,632.00 and $208.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBar has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,864.49 or 2.12993176 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,355 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

