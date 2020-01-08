BJ’s Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,104% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 321,809 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. CL King began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

