Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200,370 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 56,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

BTZ stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

