Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

BME opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

