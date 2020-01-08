Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 3rd

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHN opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

