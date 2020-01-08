BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

MVF opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

In related news, insider Henshaw Richard sold 99,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $101,804.85.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

