BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

MYF opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $14.89.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

