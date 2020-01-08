Bob’s Repair Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $302,788.00 and $195,709.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.17 or 0.05831162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

