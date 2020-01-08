Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of BOKU stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93. Boku has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.95).

In related news, insider Keith Butcher purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £36,120 ($47,513.81).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

