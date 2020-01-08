Boltwood Capital Management Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of TPR opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

