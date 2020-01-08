Boltwood Capital Management Sells 125 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,060 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Shares of AVGO opened at $312.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $233.37 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

