Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

BOO opened at GBX 300.58 ($3.95) on Monday. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 154.45 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.33.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

