Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645,002 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 185.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 245.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,586 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

