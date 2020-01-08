BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:BGHL) Shares Down 23.2%

Shares of BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:BGHL) traded down 23.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.55 ($0.23), 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.86 ($0.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 266.49, a current ratio of 266.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.23.

BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:BGHL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP. It invests in a fund which invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

