Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

Shares of BYD opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,533.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

