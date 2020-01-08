Bracken Darrell Sells 28,758 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Logitech International alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79.

On Friday, November 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02.

On Monday, November 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $1,423,128.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,453 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 196,737 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.