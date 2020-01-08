Bracken Darrell Sells 36,370 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79.

On Friday, November 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02.

On Monday, November 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $1,423,128.84.

Logitech International stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 196,737 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,259.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

