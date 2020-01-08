Brendon Ansell Sells 42,976,785 Shares of Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) Stock

Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) insider Brendon Ansell sold 42,976,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$859,535.70 ($609,599.79).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.02. Velocity Property Group has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29.
Velocity Property Group Company Profile
Velocity Property Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development business in Australia. It is involved in the development of residential multi-unit apartments; residential townhouses and homes; and mixed commercial properties, as well as invests in residential and commercial properties.
