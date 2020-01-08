Brendon Ansell Sells 42,976,785 Shares of Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) Stock

Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) insider Brendon Ansell sold 42,976,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$859,535.70 ($609,599.79).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.02. Velocity Property Group has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29.

Get Velocity Property Group alerts:

Velocity Property Group Company Profile

Velocity Property Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development business in Australia. It is involved in the development of residential multi-unit apartments; residential townhouses and homes; and mixed commercial properties, as well as invests in residential and commercial properties.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.