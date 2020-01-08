Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $19.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.37 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $76.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.04 million, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $83.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Finke purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 15.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,587,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $6,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $528.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

