Brokerages Set Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $54.86

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

